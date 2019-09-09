|
Samuel B. Weber
Pompton Lakes - Samuel B. Weber of Pompton Lakes, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Devoted husband of Abbe (nee: Nadler). Loving father to Nathan (Laurel) and Marley. Cherished grandfather to Liam. Dear brother to Donna (Irwin). Sam worked as the Senior Sales Director for North America at Amber Road Inc., in East Rutherford, NJ. He was recognized as salesman of the year numerous times, and was deeply respected and adored by his co-workers. Funeral services will be 11am Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. Donations in memory of Samuel B. Weber may be made to a local animal rescue.