Samuel C. "Sam" Ingenito
Oak Ridge - Ingenito, Samuel C. "Sam" age 84 of Oak Ridge, formerly of Paterson, at rest in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of sixty years to the late and former Dolores T. Ravallese (2017). Loving father of Darlene A. McBride and her husband Sean of Oak Ridge and Anthony Ingenito M.D. and his wife Christine of Wyckoff. Dear grandfather of Michael Ingenito, Nicholas Ingenito, Haleigh Mc Bride, Ryan Mc Bride and Kevin Ingenito. Brother of the late Charles Ingenito (2001). Uncle of Charles Ingenito, Richard Grimes and Glen Grimes. Brother in Law of Joyce Grimes of Paterson and Virginia Ingenito of Wyckoff. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson most of his life before moving to Margate, FL in 1995. In 2017 he moved to Oak Ridge. He was a Real Estate and Insurance Agent for Ingenito Real Estate and Insurance, Clifton for many years before retiring in 1995. He was also an avid golfer and a PGA Golf Instructor in Florida until his passing. He also worked in the Paterson Tax Assessor's Office under Mayor Kramer. Mr. Ingenito was a parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, Wayne and was a founding member of the Italian Circle, Paterson. He was the founder and member of Famiglia di Ingenito Club, Paterson. Sam served in the United States National Guard and was a member of the Passaic County Sheriff's Department Honorary Mounted Police. Sam loved to surf fish, collect coins, and he loved and rode horses. He owned several Boxer show dogs who performed in Madison Square Garden and other venues. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Monday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, Wayne at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday from 3:00 - 6:00 PM. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
