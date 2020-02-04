|
|
Samuel H. Lewis
Manahawkin - Samuel H. Lewis, age 88, of Manahawkin, NJ, passed away on February 1, 2020.
He was born in Bronx, NY, to Rose Feinstein and Bernard Lewis.
Beloved husband of 54 years, yet together for 57years, to the late Barbara (Topper) Lewis, and partner for the past 14 years to Deanna Bovasso.
Loving father of Jolaine Coss, Todd Jay and his wife Susan, and Allyson.
Cherished grandfather to Katie, Natalie, and Rob Lewis, Joseph (Traci) Coss Jr., Jake (Carly) Coss, and Jill Smith. Proud great grandfather to Shannon and James Coss, the late Timothy Drenski, Nicolas Rea, Mitchell, Kayla, Madelyn and Hali Coss, and Cameron and Chloe-Kate Smith.
Dear brother to Louise Duke; and to Marlene and Arnold Scham.
Adored uncle to his nieces and nephews, was preceded in death by nephew Kenneth Scham.
Samuel was a professor of social anthropology at Ocean County College Southern Education Center in Manahawkin, NJ.
He was a member to the acclaimed Bronx Boys, and a winner of 2 Talley Awards.
His memberships included SCORE, Congregation Sha'arey Ha-Yam, Gates of the Sea, and Rotary Club.
He will be remembered especially for his unconditional love for his family, art, reading, teaching, painting and writing poetry.
He was always learning and sharing his knowledge and zest for life.
Services will be at 11:30am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial Donations in memory of Samuel H. Lewis may be made to a .