Samuel J. Cewulka

Samuel J. Cewulka Obituary
Samuel J. Cewulka

Passaic - Samuel J. Cewulka 83 of Passaic died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Paterson, he resided there most of his life. A graduate of Eastside High School, Sam was employed as a plater for Independence Plating in Paterson and later as an usher at the Clifton Movie Theater. He was an avid NJ Devils, NY Giants and NY Yankees fan and enjoyed puzzles, reading and crafting in his spare time. Brother Sam was a faithful member, Deacon, Board of Directors member and Missions Committeeman of the First Baptist Church of Passaic. He is survived by six children, Jamie Davis, Coreen Hannah and Virginia Waits all of OH, Samuel Cewulka of NJ, Thomas Cewulka of AZ and, Bernadette Cewulka of MA, by 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and by a sister, Ruth Ann Giordano of CA. He is predeceased by his parents, Samuel A. and Cornelia (Hill) Cewulka. Private funeral services will be held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton with burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Memorial donations to the First Baptist Church of Passaic, 150 Gregory Ave., Passaic NJ 07055 will be appreciated in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -