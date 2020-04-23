Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Rattacasa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Joseph Rattacasa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Joseph Rattacasa Obituary
Samuel Joseph Rattacasa

RATTACASA, SAMUEL JOSEPH, born June 11, 1929, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Prior to retiring in 2002, he was a construction worker for Frasetto Construction in Hackensack. Samuel was a member of the Heavy Highway Laborers Union Local #472 Newark, a member of the Troast Athletic Club of Hackensack, an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church of Hackensack. Samuel was predeceased by his wife Catherine (nee Sgro) 2001. Loving father of Dennis and Kathleen. Loving grandfather of three grandchildren Daniel and his wife Lindsay, Michael and his wife Lacie, and Jamie and her husband Bryan, great grandfather of Angelo, Aiden, Patrick, Kylie, Anthony, Madison, Kayleigh, Ryan, and Lily. Dearest Brother of Frances Fisher and the late Filomena Mazza, Lily Delacrouse, Anna Esposito, Rose Giacchi, Mary Auletta, and Frank Rattacasa. In Lieu of flowers the family would like to honor Samuel by sending donations to: The , 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -