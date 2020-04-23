|
RATTACASA, SAMUEL JOSEPH, born June 11, 1929, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Prior to retiring in 2002, he was a construction worker for Frasetto Construction in Hackensack. Samuel was a member of the Heavy Highway Laborers Union Local #472 Newark, a member of the Troast Athletic Club of Hackensack, an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church of Hackensack. Samuel was predeceased by his wife Catherine (nee Sgro) 2001. Loving father of Dennis and Kathleen. Loving grandfather of three grandchildren Daniel and his wife Lindsay, Michael and his wife Lacie, and Jamie and her husband Bryan, great grandfather of Angelo, Aiden, Patrick, Kylie, Anthony, Madison, Kayleigh, Ryan, and Lily. Dearest Brother of Frances Fisher and the late Filomena Mazza, Lily Delacrouse, Anna Esposito, Rose Giacchi, Mary Auletta, and Frank Rattacasa. In Lieu of flowers the family would like to honor Samuel by sending donations to: The , 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com