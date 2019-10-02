|
|
Samuel Karp
North Bergen - Samuel Karp formerly of North Bergen where he coached little league. Retired to West Palm Beach Florida, President of the men's club. He also served in the Navy.
Loving husband to Blanche, loving father to Rhonda (Dennis) & Richard (Gail). Proud grandfather to Michael (Jennifer) Adam (Vanessa) & Sarah. Great grandfather to 5 great grandchildren Jackson, Juliette, James, Jacob & Nicholas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday October 4, 2019 at Beth Israel Cemetery, US Highway 1 North, Woodbridge Township, NJ. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.