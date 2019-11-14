|
Emerson - MENDELSON, Samuel, 82, of Emerson, NJ, passed away Tues., Nov. 12, surrounded by his loving family. Samuel, known to all as Sam, was born Nov. 4, 1937, in Jersey City and raised in North Bergen, the only son of Louis and the former Helen Kruse. In high school he met Carolyn Raftery, whom he married in 1960. Over the course of nearly 60 years, they raised a family and built a life together in Emerson and Mahwah. Sam graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, then earned a master's degree in business at Fordham University. He served with honor in the U.S. Army before embarking on a career in publishing. For many years he was vice president of finance for the American Journal of Nursing. Later he founded and ran his own publishing business, SCM Publications. In addition to his beloved wife Carolyn, Sam leaves his son Steven of Emerson, daughter Cheryl of Hoboken, two sisters, Harriet Ignozzi (Anthony) of Fort Lee and Winifred Paul of Sunrise, FL, six nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great nephew. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, on Friday, Nov. 15th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. A celebration of Sam's life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 11:30am with interment at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ to follow.