Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Mendelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Mendelson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Mendelson Obituary
Samuel Mendelson

Emerson - MENDELSON, Samuel, 82, of Emerson, NJ, passed away Tues., Nov. 12, surrounded by his loving family. Samuel, known to all as Sam, was born Nov. 4, 1937, in Jersey City and raised in North Bergen, the only son of Louis and the former Helen Kruse. In high school he met Carolyn Raftery, whom he married in 1960. Over the course of nearly 60 years, they raised a family and built a life together in Emerson and Mahwah. Sam graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, then earned a master's degree in business at Fordham University. He served with honor in the U.S. Army before embarking on a career in publishing. For many years he was vice president of finance for the American Journal of Nursing. Later he founded and ran his own publishing business, SCM Publications. In addition to his beloved wife Carolyn, Sam leaves his son Steven of Emerson, daughter Cheryl of Hoboken, two sisters, Harriet Ignozzi (Anthony) of Fort Lee and Winifred Paul of Sunrise, FL, six nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great nephew. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, on Friday, Nov. 15th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. A celebration of Sam's life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 11:30am with interment at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ to follow.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -