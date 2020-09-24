1/1
Deacon Samuel Orr Jr.
Deacon Samuel Orr Jr.

Darlington, SC - Deacon Samuel Orr Jr., "Sammy", age 88, departed this life on September 16, 2020. He was employed at Laythan Foundry for over 25 years, Feldman Brothers Electrical Supply Company, and the Empress House for 20 years until his retirement in 1997.

Samuel's journey of faith began at St. Luke Baptist Church-Paterson, where he was baptized and served in various ministries including; the Male Chorus and Mass Choir. He later answered the call and was ordained as a Deacon where he served for more than 20 years.

He was predeceased by his wife Lucille; two sons, Kelvin and Victor; one grandson, Maurice; three sisters, Marie Goodman, Cornelia McCoy, and Sara Parson; and two brothers, Johnny, and William Orr.

He leaves to cherish wonderful memories, 8 daughters; Christine (James), Mary Ann, Debra, Donna (Stacy), Beverly (Kevin), Gail (Mack), Leslie (Jamal), Kimberly, and 1 son, Byron (Latasha). He's also survived by 18 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren; 1 sister; Laura Carver, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Service Monday September 28th 10AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 256 Rosa Parks Blvd, Paterson. Visitation 8-10AM

braggfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
