Samuel Rak
Woodcliff Lake - Samuel Rak, 61 years old of Woodcliff Lake, NJ on March 4, 2019. Loving son of Miriam Rak, beloved father of Daniel, Steven and Noah Rak, dear brother of Jacob Rak, Janet Silfen and Kenny Rak, adoring uncle and great friend. Samuel was the son of Holocaust survivors, an attorney, wine consultant, collector and sommelier. He is a past president of Temple Emanuel and a "Dead Head" at heart. Service 10AM Thursday at Temple Emanuel of the Pascack Valley 87 Overlook Drive, Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Shiva will be observed at Temple Emanuel of the Pascack Valley, Thursday after the interment until 2PM and 7PM to 9PM; Sunday 1PM to 4PM and 7PM to 9PM; Monday and Tuesday 7PM to 9PM. Minyan Service each evening. In lieu of flowers please forward any memorial contributions to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund of Temple Emanuel of the Pascack Valley and specify for the Samuel Rak Fund.