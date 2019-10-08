Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Fairview - Samuel S. Juliano on October 8, 2019, a lifelong resident of Fairview, N.J., age 89. Samuel was born on September 25, 1930 in Fairview, N.J. and was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a Former Acting Police Chief with the Fairview Police Department. Beloved husband to the late Mary Jane. Devoted father to Sam Juliano and his wife Lucille, the late Joseph Juliano, Tom Juliano and his wife Karen, Theresa Juliano and Paul Juliano and his wife Rita. Adored grandfather to the late Brian, Anthony, Jamie, Samantha, Thomas, Frederick Jr., Guy, Melanie, Samuel IV, Daniel, Jillian, Jeremy, Gianna and Olivia. Dear brother to the late Thomas, the late Frank, the late Albert and the late Joan. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 8:30am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 3-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome,com
