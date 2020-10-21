1/
Samuel Silverstein
Samuel Silverstein

Samuel Silverstein passed away at the age of 95 at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ on October 20, 2020. He grew up in Jersey City, NJ, and attended Dickinson High School and New York University. He was a Sergeant Major in the US Army. Sam was predeceased by his wife, Clarice, and will be deeply missed by his daughter Jill, son Jay, daughter-in-law Jocelyn, grandchildren Meryl, Rebecca and Shane, and his loving family and friends. Memorial donations in honor of Sam may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, website: https://act.alz.org/. Funeral services are graveside Thursday, October 22 at 11am Riverside Cemetery, 12 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
