Samuel Van Grouw, Sr.
Wyckoff - Samuel P. Van Grouw, Sr. passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was a long-time resident of Midland Park, NJ, before moving to Wyckoff, NJ. Samuel honorably served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Ebenezer Netherlands Reformed Church in Franklin Lakes, NJ, where he was a Sunday School teacher for many years and served as a deacon. Prior to his retirement, Samuel's life's occupation was in typography with Van Grouw Composition, Co., a family-owned business located in Haledon, NJ. Samuel was predeceased by his loving wife Johanna (2018). Devoted father of five sons: Samuel P., Jr. (Janice); Paul (Carolyn); James (deceased 2007) (Betty Jean); Steven (Pamela); Timothy (Marni); beloved grandfather of 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; predeceased by 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Survived by three brothers: Peter (Judith); Dr. Anthony, Jr. (Janice); Raymond (Cheryl).Due to the everchanging scenario of the Covid-19/Coronavirus situation, Mr. Van Grouw's family has decided to hold all services privately. The family thanks you for your understanding in this matter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Netherlands Reformed Christian School (NRCS), c/o the Endowment Fund, 164 Jacksonville Rd., Pompton Plains, NJ 07444.