Clifton - Sandra A. Grazioso, 84, of Clifton, passed away on May 30, 2020. Born in Passaic, she lived in Clifton for most of her life. An active parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Sandy was a member of the Choir and served as a Cantor for many years. At the church, she was involved with the Religious Education Program, the Pre-Cana Program, the Loaves & Fishes as well as the annual church picnic. Sandy lost her two sons, Tim and John on 9/11, and has participated in many 9/11 tributes at Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, Clifton City Hall, Passaic City Hall, and at the 9/11 Memorial, NYC. She also belonged to the Cantor Moms and enjoyed volunteering for the Clifton Avenue of Flags.

Sandy was a Legal Secretary for 53 years and worked for several lawyers including Walter J. Tencza, Esq., Passaic. For the past 13 years, Sandy was an Administrative Assistant for Shook Funeral Home, Clifton.

Beloved mother of Carolee Azzarello of Green Brook, and the late Timothy and John Grazioso. Loving grandmother of Lauren, Briana, Kathryn, Kristen, Michael, Nicolas and Mia. Cherished mother in law of John Azzarello, Tina and Deborah Grazioso. Dear sister of Douglas Fornelius of Elmwood Park, Fern Kropewnicki of Georgia, and the late Harvey and William "Billy" Fornelius, Phyllis Stein, and George Fornelius who was killed during the Korean War. Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, in memory of Sandy, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Remembering her strength and smile, we share in your sorrow.
God bless you and your family
Joseph , Judith Cannata
Friend
