1/
Sandra Butwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Butwin

Montvale - Butwin, Sandra, 82, of Montvale, NJ passed away on July 8, 2020. Sandra was born and raised in Westwood, NJ, attended the University of Arizona and received her MSW at NYU to work with foster children in New York City. Sandra shared a 54 year love story with her husband Martin, prior to his passing. She is survived by her son Robert Butwin and his partner Terry Sommerville, daughter Caryn Butwin Sokol and her husband Adam, five cherished grandchildren, Connor, Erin and Tyler Butwin and Emily and Nikki Sokol, and her brothers Harvey Coleman, Ronald Coleman and William Coleman. Sandra eventually became a resident of Arizona but enjoyed spending her time with family and friends in New Jersey, as well. A private service, for family, will be held at a date TBD this summer. Contributions can be made to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved