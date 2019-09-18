Services
Sandra C. Gorrell Obituary
Sandra C. Gorrell

Pompton Plains - Sandra C. Gorrell (nee: McCarthy), 75, of Pompton Plains, N.J., died on August 30, 2019. Private services were entrusted to Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Condolences and memories may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born and raised in Harrow, England, she moved to the U.S. at the age of 18 years old. She lived in East Rutherford, moved to Montclair and recently settled in Pompton Plains. She was a homemaker who cherished the time spent with her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Louis G. Gorrell, Jr., and her siblings, Michael McCarthy, Terrance McCarthy, and Eileen Searle.

She is survived by her devoted children, Louis A. Gorrell and Heather K. Isernia (Augustine); loving grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, Avery, Aiden, and Zoe; and dear sisters, Maureen Walsh and Patricia Hooper.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , woundedwarriorproject.org.
