|
|
Sandra E. Bruno
Sandra E. Bruno passed away Feb.22, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Pompton Lakes, she was the daughter of John and Betty Omelianuk.
We were gifted with her creative energies her whole life long; a singing voice, second to none, beautiful essays, and wit and humor that made our lives better. She was a cheerleader at Pompton Lakes High School and, long after school days were done, continued to be a cheerleader for all of us as we journeyed together.
She was active in community service and a member of The Women's League of Voters.
She was ever dedicated to her family. Pre-deceased by her husband, Frank Bruno in 2003, she is survived by her son JJ, his wife, Kathleen, sister Leslie Zurla, and stepdaughter, Ann Bruno Hamilton and family.
She has touched so many friends who will remember her as "something in their smile."
Please feel free to donate to in her honor. There will be a Celebration of her in the Spring.