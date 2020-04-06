Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Sandra (Macino) Jordan

Sandra (Macino) Jordan Obituary
Sandra (Macino) Jordan

Haskell - Sandra (Macino) Jordan age 77 of Haskell on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY lived in Newark before moving to Haskell.

Sandra worked for Fidelity Industries of Wayne for sixty years as a bookkeeper.

Beloved wife of the late John (Babe) Jordan, loving stepmother of Linda McAuliffe and her husband Mick of Haskell, Joyce Seifried and her husband Stephen of Wayne and Janet Nevitt of Corinth, NY. Loving sister of the late Marie Raebieger and aunt of Tonia Kulberda. Grandmother of seven and eight great-grandchildren. All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell
