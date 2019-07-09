|
|
Sandra Joseph
Cliffside Park - Sandra Joseph, age 74, a longtime resident of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away Saturday evening, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Morton Joseph and devoted companion for many years of the late James Kerr. Beloved Nana and Friend. Survived by her grandchildren: Michael, Michelle, Denise, Scott, Jarrett, Ronnie, Christopher, Justin, Cortney, and Kenny. Sandi, as everyone knew her, had a big heart, big personality and lived life to the fullest. Her friends and loved ones will miss her terribly. Services will be 12 Noon Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Sandra Joseph may be made to the .