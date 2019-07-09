Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Joseph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Joseph

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Joseph Obituary
Sandra Joseph

Cliffside Park - Sandra Joseph, age 74, a longtime resident of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away Saturday evening, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Morton Joseph and devoted companion for many years of the late James Kerr. Beloved Nana and Friend. Survived by her grandchildren: Michael, Michelle, Denise, Scott, Jarrett, Ronnie, Christopher, Justin, Cortney, and Kenny. Sandi, as everyone knew her, had a big heart, big personality and lived life to the fullest. Her friends and loved ones will miss her terribly. Services will be 12 Noon Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Sandra Joseph may be made to the .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now