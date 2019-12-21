|
Sandra Maiman
Sandra Maiman, age 76, of Manalapan,NJ, formerly of Fair Lawn,NJ, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Maiman, devoted mother of Nadine Hovan and her hus¬band Steven and Ayndrea Lee Drain and her husband Troy, cherished and proud grandmother of Brittany Hovan, Tanner Drain, Zachary Bolton and Abigail Bolton, dear sister of Howard Appel and his wife Fran and their children, Jason (Shannon), Michael (Susan) and David (Ramit). Prior to her retirement, Sandra was a legal secretary for many years at Marcus & Levy, in Elmwood Park, NJ. Sandra was a volunteer for international students from foreign countries letting them live in her home, was a foster parent for many years and was an animal lover rescuing many animals. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 23,2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn,NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue,Paramus,NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Sandra Maiman may be made to the or the ASPCA - aspca.org