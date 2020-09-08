1/
Sandra "Sandy" Niforos
Sandra "Sandy" Niforos

Sandra "Sandy" Niforos, 71, of Mount Pleasant, Texas and Elmwood Park, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020, after a long illness. Born and raised in East Paterson (now Elmwood Park) she was a graduate of East Paterson Memorial HS. Sandy graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Tyler, majoring in Speech Communication with a minor in English. She made her home in Mount Pleasant, TX and Elmwood Park and was the President and CEO of NewCal Aviation in Little Ferry. Sandy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Elmwood Park and was a board member of the Women's Safety Shelter in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

She is predeceased by her parents Charles Niforos & Betina Roden Niforos and her brother Perry. Sandy is survived by her two brothers Philip C. & John J.

Visiting Wednesday 3 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Thursday 9:30 a.m. Entombment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for The First Presbyterian Church of Elmwood Park in Sandy's memory.

Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
