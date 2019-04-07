|
|
Sandra Roman
North Arlington - Sandra Roman, 76, of North Arlington, formerly of Brooklyn NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 4, 2019. Born on June 18, 1942 in North Dakota to Edith Lynch. She enjoyed spending time with her family and also loved her road trips, especially on I 95! Survived by her children, twins, Jennifer O'Neal and her husband Brian "Cabby" of Bethany, MO, Janelle Derado and her husband Desi of Carlstadt, Edie Mitgang and her husband Jerry of Brooklyn, Kimberly Vivino of Lincroft, Sam Johnson and his wife Patrice of Largo, FL. Sandra is survived by 10 grandchildren who were all her favorites, Magen, Samantha, Sammy, Sarah, Devin, Michael, Zachary, Dustin, Jake, Kaylee and three step grandchildren, Brianna, Caitlynn, Abby and three step great grandchildren all from Bethany, MO. Cremation will be private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.