Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Roman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Roman Obituary
Sandra Roman

North Arlington - Sandra Roman, 76, of North Arlington, formerly of Brooklyn NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 4, 2019. Born on June 18, 1942 in North Dakota to Edith Lynch. She enjoyed spending time with her family and also loved her road trips, especially on I 95! Survived by her children, twins, Jennifer O'Neal and her husband Brian "Cabby" of Bethany, MO, Janelle Derado and her husband Desi of Carlstadt, Edie Mitgang and her husband Jerry of Brooklyn, Kimberly Vivino of Lincroft, Sam Johnson and his wife Patrice of Largo, FL. Sandra is survived by 10 grandchildren who were all her favorites, Magen, Samantha, Sammy, Sarah, Devin, Michael, Zachary, Dustin, Jake, Kaylee and three step grandchildren, Brianna, Caitlynn, Abby and three step great grandchildren all from Bethany, MO. Cremation will be private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now