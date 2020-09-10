1/
Sandra Scully
Sandra Scully

Bayonne - Scully, Sandra (nee Romaniak) 74 of Bayonne on 9/7/2020.

Beloved wife to the late John Scully and loving mother to the late

Brian Testa (2004). Caring sister to the late Cathleen Romaniak

and Gail Barilli (2019) Dear sister-in-law to Robert Barilli of Hasbrouck Hgts. Also survived by many loving cousin.

All family and friends to arrive for the Funeral Mass 10:30am Monday at Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Hgts. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington. Visitation Sunday 5-8pm at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
