Sandra Scully

Bayonne - Scully, Sandra (nee Romaniak) 74 of Bayonne on 9/7/2020.



Beloved wife to the late John Scully and loving mother to the late



Brian Testa (2004). Caring sister to the late Cathleen Romaniak



and Gail Barilli (2019) Dear sister-in-law to Robert Barilli of Hasbrouck Hgts. Also survived by many loving cousin.



All family and friends to arrive for the Funeral Mass 10:30am Monday at Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Hgts. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington. Visitation Sunday 5-8pm at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.









