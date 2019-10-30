Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CC Van Emburgh Funeral Home
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ
Sandy Poulis

Sandy Poulis Obituary
Sandy Poulis

Clifton - Sandy 'Kiriaki' (Lagos) Poulis passed peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the age of 79. Born in the village of Pispilounta on the island of Chios, Greece, Sandy immigrated to the United States in 1968 and raised her family in Clifton, NJ. A strong woman with a passion for family, friends and her faith, she was a devoted wife to her late husband of 50 years George Poulis.

Sandy is survived by her three loving sons and their families, Nicholas and Helen, Mike and Joanne, Sam and Debbie, and eight grandchildren who affectionately called her 'Yiayia," Cassandra, Samantha, Jaclyn, Caroline, Evan, Gianna, Jack and Ava.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at CC Van Emburgh Funeral Home at 306 E Ridgewood Ave in Ridgewood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus, NJ.
