Santa Anzalone
Sunrise - Santa Anzalone (nee LaSpisa), 81, of Sunrise, Florida, formerly of Woodland Park, NJ, passed away on July 18, 2019. She was born in Sicily, Italy on March 4, 1938 to the late Santo and Luiga (Sciurba) LaSpisa. She was a loving homemaker to her family and also worked as a seamstress for Liz Claiborne in Secaucus for many years before retiring. Santa was the beloved wife of Vincenzo Anzalone. She was the adored mother of Rosalie Brown & her husband Vincent Brown & Salvatore Anzalone & his partner Shannon McGuire. She was a loving grandmother to James Salvatore LoCascio & Sabrina Elizabeth LoCascio & to her step grandchildren Jennifer & Joseph Brown. She is also survived by her sister Teresa Sodano and brother Fillipo LaSpisa. Visitation will be Friday, July 26th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. www.santangelofuneral.com