Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santa Anzalone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santa Anzalone


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santa Anzalone Obituary
Santa Anzalone

Sunrise - Santa Anzalone (nee LaSpisa), 81, of Sunrise, Florida, formerly of Woodland Park, NJ, passed away on July 18, 2019. She was born in Sicily, Italy on March 4, 1938 to the late Santo and Luiga (Sciurba) LaSpisa. She was a loving homemaker to her family and also worked as a seamstress for Liz Claiborne in Secaucus for many years before retiring. Santa was the beloved wife of Vincenzo Anzalone. She was the adored mother of Rosalie Brown & her husband Vincent Brown & Salvatore Anzalone & his partner Shannon McGuire. She was a loving grandmother to James Salvatore LoCascio & Sabrina Elizabeth LoCascio & to her step grandchildren Jennifer & Joseph Brown. She is also survived by her sister Teresa Sodano and brother Fillipo LaSpisa. Visitation will be Friday, July 26th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. www.santangelofuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now