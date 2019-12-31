Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
Old Tappan - Santo "Dee" DeRosa of Old Tappan, NJ and formerly of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 92.

Beloved husband of Adele.

Adoring father of Marion Lorenzo, Annette DeRosa and Debbie Larsen.

Greatest Grandpa of Megan and Pattie McTigue, Matt Lorenzo, Steve DeRosa, Julie Larsen Boudreau and Merri Larsen.

Also survived by his loving cat Rocky.

Dee was in the telecommunications industry for 33 years before retiring.

At the age of 17 he was a United States Navy veteran of WWII.

Funeral Mass 10 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ.

Interment in Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY.

Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Dee may be made to CLAWS Animal Rescue, P. O. Box 172, Closter, NJ 07624 or ASPCA, P. O. Box 96929, Washington DC 20090-6929

This is not goodbye to the greatest Grandpa, we will see you on the other side.
