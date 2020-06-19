Santo Scorpo
Totowa - Santo Scorpo, 96, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 15, 1924 in Solarino, Province of Siracusa,Sicily, Italy. He came to the United States in 1958. He and his beloved wife, of seventy three years, resided in West Paterson for 30 years before retiring to Venice Florida for another 30 years. He worked for Washington Equipment for 30 years. After he retired he loved spending time in his garden and playing cards with his family and friends. Beloved husband of Francesca Scorpo (nee Bastante). Devoted father of Josephine Tommasi and her husband Corrado of Totowa and Santina Buffa and her husband Anthony of Wayne. Loving grandfather of Santina Abate, Joseph Tommasi, Paul Tommasi, Maria Tommasi, Joseph Buffa and Anthony Buffa. Cherished great grandfather of Paul Tommasi, Joseph Tommasi, Alexa Tommasi and Sophia Tommasi. Santo was predeceased by 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ from 4-8 PM (All Pandemic guidelines set forth by the Sate of New Jersey will be followed which includes a maximum of 50 people in our facility at one time). A Funeral Mass will be held for immediate family members only on Monday at St. James the Marches R.C. Church, Totowa, NJ. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Heart Association. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.