Sara Antes
Garfield - Sara Antes, 91, of Garfield, died on Monday April 6, 2020. Born in Draas, Romania, she had been a resident of Garfield since 1952. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Clifton, a member of the WELCA at the church and a member of Sathmarer Society for 55 years.
Beloved wife of the late Mathias, loving mother of Anneliese Brandl & Hildegard Sdoutz, her husband Max, dear sister of Katherine Czujko & Michael Bloos, proud grandmother of Lisa Moffitt, Richard Brandl, his wife Tami. Josephine Rumore, her husband John, adoring great grandmother of Alissa Brandl, Ryan Moffitt, Thomas Rumore, Emma Rumore, Ethan Rumore and Evan Rumore
Private burial.
