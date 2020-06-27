Sara C. Gagnon
Saddle River - Sara Gagnon (nee Clardy), 81, on June 11, 2020. Saddle River, NJ, formerly of Ocala, FL. Beloved wife of Donald P. Gagnon (deceased Feb 2020), mother of sons Chris, Kirk, Brad and Rick, grandmother of Ryan, Chance, Carter, Avalynn and Kaitlyn, sister of Jane (Clardy) Sands and John S. Clardy. Sara was an accomplished equestrian, school teacher, and was a chairman of the Saddle River branch of the Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She was an election day poll worker and volunteered at the local office of Richard Nixon. A celebration of life ceremony will be held later this year in Ocala, FL. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following organizations in the name of Sara C. Gagnon: The American Cancer Society, cancer.org or 800-227-2345 or The Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org or 855-448-3997 For online donation, click "Give in honor & memorial". Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.