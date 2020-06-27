Sara C. Gagnon
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara C. Gagnon

Saddle River - Sara Gagnon (nee Clardy), 81, on June 11, 2020. Saddle River, NJ, formerly of Ocala, FL. Beloved wife of Donald P. Gagnon (deceased Feb 2020), mother of sons Chris, Kirk, Brad and Rick, grandmother of Ryan, Chance, Carter, Avalynn and Kaitlyn, sister of Jane (Clardy) Sands and John S. Clardy. Sara was an accomplished equestrian, school teacher, and was a chairman of the Saddle River branch of the Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She was an election day poll worker and volunteered at the local office of Richard Nixon. A celebration of life ceremony will be held later this year in Ocala, FL. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following organizations in the name of Sara C. Gagnon: The American Cancer Society, cancer.org or 800-227-2345 or The Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org or 855-448-3997 For online donation, click "Give in honor & memorial". Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved