Sara Camblin Breault
Passed away in Ottawa on March 14, 2020 at the age of 79 of complications from ALS. Beloved wife of the late Guy Breault. Dear sister of Mary Crean, Sheila Duffy (Richard) and the late Kathleen Hartnett. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dear sister-in-law of Yvette (Normand), Francoise (Jacques), Francois (Jeanne), Pete (Claudette), Suzanne as well as deceased Madeleine, Gervais, Germain, Claudette and Robert. Predeceased by her parents Margaret (born Donovan) and John Camblin. Throughout her career at CIDA, Sara served as a dedicated Development Officer and had postings in Bangladesh and India. Prior to joining CIDA, Sara was Executive Director of MATCH International Women's Fund, Ottawa and Executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society, Ottawa. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In memoriam donations to the ALS Society of Canada or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.