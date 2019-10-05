|
Sara Cronin
Paramus - Sara at 103 went home to The Lord on October 2nd. She is a 68 year resident of Paramus and one of the founding members of Our Lady of the Visitation Parish. Sara's husband Jack died in 2000 after 57 years of marriage.
She is survived by her sons John and Dan and their wives Mary and Debbie and her daughter Cathy and her husband Tom. Sara is also loved by 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many special friends.
Family will receive friends on Sunday October 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday October 7, 2019, at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Sara's memory may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA, 91365 or garysinisefoundation.org
