Sara Ruth Dorn, wife of Felder Dorn, died at St. Barnabas Hospital on September 12. She was the daughter of the late Irene Virginia Blizzard and Charles Harrison Higgins. She was born on a farm in Greenwood County, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Furman University where she was a member of the Theatre Guild and Alpha Psi Omega, an honorary dramatic society. She taught school one year in Rome, Georgia, and one year in Seattle, Washington, following her marriage in 1956.



From 1958 to 1969 she lived in Sewanee, Tennessee, where she assisted with the Brownies and the Cub Scouts. At Otey Memorial Parish she was a church school teacher and an officer in the Episcopal Church Women's (ECW) group.



From 1969 to 1973 she was a den mother for the Cub Scouts while living in Manhattan. She was vice president of the Parent Association of P.S. 11. The family moved to Millburn, New Jersey in 1973. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Church serving as a church school teacher, vestry member, and an officer in the ECW. She served for many years as food coordinator for the church's IHN program. Since 1986 she has been a volunteer tutor for the Newark Literacy Campaign.



She is survived by her loving husband Felder, daughter Ruth and her significant other Eugene of Croydon, Pennsylvania, her daughter Julia of Millburn, son Thomas and his wife Eleanor of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Kristine, Allison, and Adam and his wife Valerie; sisters Virginia Cook of Wheaton, Illinois, and Mae Higgins of Greenwood, South Carolina.



Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the parish hall at St. Stephen's Church, 119 Main Street, Millburn. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Church on Saturday September 19 at 11 a.m. followed by a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Newark Public Library, 5 Washington Street, Newark, NJ 07101 or St. Stephen's Church 119 Main Street, Millburn, NJ 07041.



Due to COVID restrictions please contact St. Stephen's Church at 973-376-0688 for details about visitation and the service as the number of visitors will be limited.



