South Hackensack - Sarah Chirichella, age 97, formerly of South Hackensack passed away in a Long Term Care Facility on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born and grew up in Westwood, N.J. When she was married, she moved to Hoboken and then to South Hackensack.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Frank, parents Joseph and Josephine Frontera, brother Joseph and sister Genevieve.

Loving Mother of Elaine Rizzo and her husband Louis.

Loving Grandmother of Deborah Kourgelis and her husband George, and Michele Rizzo.

Loving Great-Grandmother of Cole, Alexis, Katarina, Thomas and Mason.

Loving Aunt of John Frontera and his wife Maryann, and David Frontera and his wife Bernadette.

Sarah was employed by Bendix Eclipse Pioneers in North Bergen, St. Mary's Hospital, Medical Records in Hoboken, and Triple S Company in South Hackensack. She also was a volunteer at Hackensack University Medical Center for 23 years.

Sarah was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of South Hackensack, AARP #418 of Hackensack, South Hackensack Senior Citizens Club and The Red Hat Society of South Hackensack.

Sarah will be deeply missed by her family. Rest in peace. We love you. Due to the current Pandemic, private service arrangements were made by Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, N.J. A Memorial Service and "Celebration of Her Life" will be held at a later date.
