Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church
170 Watchung Ave.
North Plainfield, NJ
Sarah E. Hogan Obituary
Sarah E. Hogan

North Plainfield - Sarah E. Hogan was born on September 21, 1943 in Edgewater, NJ, and died on April 28, 2019. She was the third child of Thomas J. Hogan and Sarah E. Hogan (nee Casey). She attended Epiphany Grammar School in Cliffside Park, NJ, Academy of the Holy Angels in Fort Lee, NJ and received her BA in Education from St. Thomas Aquinas College, SparkHill, NY She earned her Master's Degree from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ.

She taught English at Summit High School for over 25 years after which she worked at Mount St. Mary's Academy in Watchung, NJ for 15 years until her retirement.

She was an active member of the Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church where she served as an ordained Elder, Clerk of the Session and Moderator of Presbyterian Woman. She was also a member of the Seekers Bible Study and the Chancel Choir. She taught computers to the youth and hosted a Church sponsored teenager from Bosnia.

She was a Mercy Associate for the Sisters of Mercy and a member of Maryknoll Full Circle program. She also participated in a dog rescue program

She is survived by 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 2 brothers, a sister and her host daughter.

A memorial service and repast will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church, 170 Watchung Ave., North Plainfield 07020.
