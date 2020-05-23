Sarah Lappe



Wyckoff - Sarah Lester Lappe, age 94, a longtime resident of Wyckoff NJ passed away peacefully on May 20th, 2020. Born at home, in Scarsdale NY on April 12, 1926, Sarah was the fifth of six children of James Dowd Lester and Sarah Streeter Lester. She attended Scarsdale schools and went on to Mt Holyoke College where she graduated with the proud Class of '47, earning her BA in Religion. She remained committed to her Mt Holyoke family her entire life, coordinating an annual letter exchange with her "Divine 9 group" for over 70 years. In 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Hamilton Lappe, and they began to build their most treasured possession, their family. Her family was the centerpiece of her life, and she was the centerpiece of her family.



Sarah was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother to her 6 children, 12 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Sarah was a longtime member and contributor to the Wyckoff Reformed Church. She served for over 20 years as the Financial Secretary, sang in the Chancel Choir, and served as a governing Deacon. Sarah was a loyal and dedicated volunteer in all walks of life. Her commitment of caring for family and friends at the Christian Health Care Center began in 1975. This service to many, continued for over 40 years, culminating in spending her last years, as a resident of CHCC and treasuring their care for her. Sarah's favorite pastime was enjoying music. All music! Opera, choir, classical. When she thought it was time to leave the Chancel Choir, she joined the Bell Choir. When she decided it was time to stop driving into NYC to the Met, she was blessed with HD Opera in the local theatres.



Sarah was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 1991. She is survived by her 6 children, Stephen (Joanna) of Columbia NJ, Frederick of Midway Utah, Hugh (Vicki) of Wyckoff NJ, David (Kim) of Mountain Lakes NJ, Janet Zoino (Michael) of Marietta GA, and Katherine Finch (Kevin) of Austin, TX. Also surviving are her 12 grandchildren and 1 Great grandchild, who all held a special place in her heart. Erik, Micaela, Kelsi, Meg, Doug, Melissa, Emily, Allison, Scott, Kenneth, Jennifer, Jessica and Mia Grace.



A small private graveside service will be held at the Wyckoff Reformed Church. At a later date, family and friends will come together to celebrate her wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff NJ 07481 or Christian Healthcare Center, 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff NJ 07481. Services provided by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store