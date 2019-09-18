|
Sarah Madeline Steets
Park Ridge - Sarah Madeline Steets, 98, of Park Ridge, New Jersey, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Irish immigrants Mary C. Reddington of County Mayo and Joseph T. Cooney of County Clare. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 17, 1920 and, was predeceased by her husband of 52 years Robert McIntyre Steets, her son John, sister Eleanor Quinn and grandson Kierin Guillemin. She is survived by her son Robert M. Steets and daughters, Sara Senske (Robert), Nancy Fogarty (John), Mary Steets (Richard Pascal), Irene Guillemin (Francois). She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Julie McGill (Kevin), Jake Fogarty, Caitlin Fogarty, Omar Guillemin, Sebastien Guillemin, Kierin Guillemin, Eric Senske (Toni), Caroline Hagedorn (Richard). She is also survived by four great- grandchildren, Flynn, Keefer, and Molly McGill and Landen Hagedorn. She loved them all.
Sarah was a graduate of St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn and treasured many of those friendships until the end of her life. She was also an avid swimmer, bridge player, reader and a grateful member of the Park Ridge Library for over 60 years. Our family thanks the librarians for their help and assistance over the years. The family also thanks Valley Hospice.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge, NJ Friday, September 20 at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Heifer International, our mother's favorite charities.