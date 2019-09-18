Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Park Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Steets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Madeline Steets


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Madeline Steets Obituary
Sarah Madeline Steets

Park Ridge - Sarah Madeline Steets, 98, of Park Ridge, New Jersey, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Irish immigrants Mary C. Reddington of County Mayo and Joseph T. Cooney of County Clare. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 17, 1920 and, was predeceased by her husband of 52 years Robert McIntyre Steets, her son John, sister Eleanor Quinn and grandson Kierin Guillemin. She is survived by her son Robert M. Steets and daughters, Sara Senske (Robert), Nancy Fogarty (John), Mary Steets (Richard Pascal), Irene Guillemin (Francois). She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Julie McGill (Kevin), Jake Fogarty, Caitlin Fogarty, Omar Guillemin, Sebastien Guillemin, Kierin Guillemin, Eric Senske (Toni), Caroline Hagedorn (Richard). She is also survived by four great- grandchildren, Flynn, Keefer, and Molly McGill and Landen Hagedorn. She loved them all.

Sarah was a graduate of St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn and treasured many of those friendships until the end of her life. She was also an avid swimmer, bridge player, reader and a grateful member of the Park Ridge Library for over 60 years. Our family thanks the librarians for their help and assistance over the years. The family also thanks Valley Hospice.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge, NJ Friday, September 20 at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Heifer International, our mother's favorite charities.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now