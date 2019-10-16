|
Sarah Weine
Inverness, FL - Sarah Weine (nee Opthof), 99, of Inverness, FL, on October 12, 2019. Predeceased by her parents John and Rose. Beloved wife of the late Max Weine. Devoted mother of Diane Miley and husband Al of Inverness, FL. Loving grandmother of Jodi Applegate and Jason Arrabito and great-grandmother of John and Karli. Dear sister of Rose Swanson, James Opthof and the late Lena Rusin, Kryn Opthof, Gertrude Telep, Jennie Wagnecz, John Opthof and Edward Opthof. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 9:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com