Sarah Wells Dinsmore
Holland - Sarah Wells Dinsmore, of Holland, formerly of Warminster and Bergen County, NJ, passed away on June 30, 2019 at Twining Village. She was 90 years old.
Born in Bernardsville, NJ, Sarah was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Tolnai.
Sarah was employed as a secretary for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management until her retirement in 1995.
In her free time, Sarah enjoyed her children and grandchildren, sewing, needlepoint, bridge and chess.
Sarah is survived by her three daughters, Eva W. Minassian (Vahe), Elyse W. DeMaio, Grace N. Wells (Rob), 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a brother Robert Tolnai.
In addition to her parents, Sarah is preceded in death by her former husband, Rubin Wells and a child, Nancy Wells.
Memorial services for Sarah will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976. Family will receive friends from 9:30 until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 in memory of Sarah's daughter, Nancy.
