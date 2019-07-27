Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Sarah Wells Dinsmore

Sarah Wells Dinsmore Obituary
Sarah Wells Dinsmore

Holland, PA - Sarah Wells Dinsmore, of Holland formerly of Warminster and Bergen County, NJ, passed away on June 30, 2019 at Twining Village. She was 90 years old.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 in memory of Sarah's daughter Nancy.

Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
