Saul Harvey, 96, of Englewood passed away at home Thursday, November 28. A long-time Englewood resident and active community member, he is survived by his five beloved children, Karl (Amy), Susan (Stuart, deceased), Gail, Barbara (Peter), Karen; and five cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Madeleine (John), Rebecca, Manya, and Rose. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Pearl. He had a long career as a civil and consulting engineer, and in the U.S. Navy. He served as a naval officer in World War II and the Korean War, and was a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve in peacetime, retiring with the rank of Commander. Services will be held graveside at Beth-El Cemetery at 10:30 AM Sunday, December 1st, and the family will be receiving visitors at home on Sunday. Donations may be made in his name to the Dwight Morrow High School Alumni Educational Alliance, http://www.dmhsaea.org/.