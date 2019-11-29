Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Beth-El Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Saul Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saul Harvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saul Harvey Obituary
Saul Harvey, 96, of Englewood passed away at home Thursday, November 28. A long-time Englewood resident and active community member, he is survived by his five beloved children, Karl (Amy), Susan (Stuart, deceased), Gail, Barbara (Peter), Karen; and five cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Madeleine (John), Rebecca, Manya, and Rose. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Pearl. He had a long career as a civil and consulting engineer, and in the U.S. Navy. He served as a naval officer in World War II and the Korean War, and was a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve in peacetime, retiring with the rank of Commander. Services will be held graveside at Beth-El Cemetery at 10:30 AM Sunday, December 1st, and the family will be receiving visitors at home on Sunday. Donations may be made in his name to the Dwight Morrow High School Alumni Educational Alliance, http://www.dmhsaea.org/.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -