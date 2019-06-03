|
Saul Zucker
Fort Lee - Saul Zucker, MD, 99, of Fort Lee, New Jersey died on June 2, 2019. Born in New York City with a lifelong career as a highly respected and extremely loved pediatrician and anesthesiologist. Beloved husband to Phyllis, father to Mark (and Judy) and Howard (and Elissa) and grandfather to Andrew, Jeffrey, Benjamin and Sadie. Pediatrician for 60 years in New York City and Fort Lee, NJ. Loved by generations of his patients and their families. Funeral service at Eden Memorial Chapel, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 on Tuesday 11am.