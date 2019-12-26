Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Saverio Polifrone Obituary
Saverio Polifrone

Haledon - Saverio Polifrone, 97 of Haledon, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in Calbria, Italy and came to the United States in 1932 and settled in New York, NY and has lived in Haledon since 1960. He served in the United Sates Navy during World War II. He was a water meter reader for the Borough of Haledon Department of Public Works for 25 years and retired in 1985. He was a member of the Haledon Vets. Beloved husband of the late Lucy Polifrone (nee Segreto). Devoted father of Glenn Polifrone and his wife Ginny of Oakland, NJ. Loving grandfather of Stefani and Nicholas Polifrone. Cherished great grandfather of Nikita Polifrone. Dear brother of the late Frances Romano, Mary Pastina, Tessie Leff and Angelo, Michael and John Polifrone. Funeral Service at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Saturday, December 28, 2109 at 10:30 AM. Interment, Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. Visiting on Friday, December 27, 2109 from 4-8 PM. www.delozito.com
