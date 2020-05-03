Savino Reali
Cliffside Park - Savino Reali, 83, of Cliffside Park, NJ passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Born August 4, 1936 in Frosinone, Italy to Natalina (Lisi) and Vincenzo Reali. He preceded in death by his parents; wife Domenica (Sementilli) Reali and brothers Ettore and Michele (Michael). He was a resident of Cliffside Park for Numerous years as well as Fairview, NJ. He was a previous member of the San Paulino Italian/American Society Club. He was a devoted husband and father. He worked for 21 years at Mount Mariah/ Fairview Cemetary. He is survived by his children Antonietta (Reali) Rome and husband Anthony, Giuliana (Reali) Lanzo and husband David, Brother Luciano, Cousin Andrea and nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. McCorry Brothers Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. For expressions of sympathy please visit www.mccorrybrothers.com
Cliffside Park - Savino Reali, 83, of Cliffside Park, NJ passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Born August 4, 1936 in Frosinone, Italy to Natalina (Lisi) and Vincenzo Reali. He preceded in death by his parents; wife Domenica (Sementilli) Reali and brothers Ettore and Michele (Michael). He was a resident of Cliffside Park for Numerous years as well as Fairview, NJ. He was a previous member of the San Paulino Italian/American Society Club. He was a devoted husband and father. He worked for 21 years at Mount Mariah/ Fairview Cemetary. He is survived by his children Antonietta (Reali) Rome and husband Anthony, Giuliana (Reali) Lanzo and husband David, Brother Luciano, Cousin Andrea and nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. McCorry Brothers Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. For expressions of sympathy please visit www.mccorrybrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 3 to May 4, 2020.