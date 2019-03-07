|
Scot F. Flathman
Bergenfield - Scot F. Flathman, 56, originally of Bergenfield, NJ, died on Sunday, March 3rd in Van Nuys, CA. He had lived in California for over 30 years. He worked for Princess Cruises for over 25 years and also worked for Viking Cruises.
He will be cremated and laid to rest in CA.
He leaves behind his mother, Carol Flathman of Bergenfield, NJ, his sister Elena Flathman Kupka of Briarcliff Manor, NY and his nephews Benjamin and Joshua Kupka. His sister, Elena Kupka, was with him when he died peacefully after a long illness, on Sunday morning.
Scot lived life to the fullest. He loved his many friends that lived all over the world, especially those in CA. We will all miss him very much.
In lieu of flowers, my mother and I ask you all to just do random acts of loving kindness to each other. In the end, love and kindness are all that matter.