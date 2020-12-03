1/
Scott Bryan Hersh
1957 - 2020
Scott Bryan Hersh

Fort Lee - Scott Bryan Hersh of Fort Lee, New Jersey, suddenly passed on Friday, November 27 at the age of 63. Born in Bronx, New York, Scott was a Bergen Record Athlete of the Week, achieving four of the top 10 discus throws in Bergen County history to this day. He was also an All-American discus thrower and proud graduate of Arizona State University. He later went on to join the Israeli Olympic Track and Field Team in 1980 and cherished his time as an athletic representative of the Jewish people.

An avid sports fan and fierce competitor, Scott's passion to win was also apparent while cheering on his children, Jessica and Austin, throughout their beautiful childhood in Richmond, Virginia. Further, he was able to use amateur eating competitions as an outlet, taking the titles of both Cannoli and Meatball Eating Champion at the Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy, NYC. His love and passion for food constantly poured into his love and passion for family, especially around Thanksgiving.

He is survived by his sister, Stacy, his two loving children and his daughter's children, Max and Quinn. The family requests any donations in his name to be given to the CCC Sunday Soup Kitchen at The Cathedral of St. John the Devine in Manhattan.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
