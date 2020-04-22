|
Scott C. Ohlmeyer
Fair Lawn - Scott C. Ohlmeyer, age 50 of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Ridgewood and raised in Wayne, he resided in Fair Lawn for ten years. Scott worked as a Process Designer for 18 years at Lummus Technologies. He received his diploma from Lincoln Technical School where he majored in architectural drafting/CAD.
Beloved and devoted husband of Daniel Furphy. Loving Father of Gregory Furphy. Cherished son of Herbert and Marilyn (Coons) Ohlmeyer. Dear brother of Ryan "Marty" Cooper, John Lyons III, and Faith Salviano and her husband James. Loving uncle of Nicholas, Michael and Katie Salviano and Nicholas Lyons.
Scott loved to workout at the gym and he was also a competitive poker player. Dan and Scott loved to travel and they frequently visited Disney, Thailand and Hawaii. They loved Hawaii so much that they were married in Maui in 2017.
All Services are private. Donations in memory of Scott to the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 282, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 or National Stuttering Organization 1460 Broadway, NY, NY 10036 would be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Platt-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.