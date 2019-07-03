Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Lyndhurst - Ackerson, Scott J., 50, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Amy Ackerson. Devoted son of Patricia & the late Joseph Ackerson. Loving brother of Lisa & her husband Howard Londner and brother-in-law of Eric Smith & his wife Marivel Miranda. Dear son-in-law of Darlene & the late Clarence Smith. Cherished uncle of Sarah & Aiden Londner and Miranda Smith. Also survived by his furry best friend Ranger. Mr. Ackerson worked several years at IBM and the NBA. He was president of the Lyndhurst Historical Society, an avid fisherman and a diehard Rangers and NY Giants fan. Funeral service Friday 7:30 PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Friends will be received Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers a tax deductible donation may be made to Lyndhurst Historical Society, PO Box 135, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
