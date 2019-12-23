Resources
Bergenfield - Scott Mitchell age 72 of Bergenfield, NJ on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born in Scotland and came to the United States in 1956. Beloved son of the late Edward Mitchell, Mary B. Mitchell Richardson and stepfather John A. Richardson. Loving brother of Barbara Reeves and dear Uncle of Cris, Lorena, Lauralee, Stacy, Melissa and Cassandra. Great Uncle of Aubree, Sydnee, Molly, Aralyn, Elijah, Christian, Zack, Konnor, and Rylee. Great Great Uncle of Luna and Delilah. Funeral services will be private
