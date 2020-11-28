Scott N. Danheiser
Hillsdale - Scott N. Danheiser, age 65, of Hillsdale, New Jersey, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday morning, November 26, of heart and lung complications following a lengthy battle with Covid 19 earlier in the year.
Scott is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Barbara Danheiser, his two sons Jason and Matthew Danheiser, his grandson Milo Danheiser, and his brother Rick Danheiser.
Scott was born in New York in 1955 and graduated from St. John's University in 1978. Scott was one of the most respected individuals in the world of packaging, working at TricorBraun for 42 years where he was Vice President for Business Development at the time of his death. One TricorBraun executive writes "I would say for most TricorBraun personnel Scott was not just a colleague, he was a peer, an industry expert, a plethora of knowledge and information, a mentor, a trusted confident, a leader, but most importantly a friend."
Scott loved his family very much and he and Barbara enjoyed visiting Stamford almost weekly to see his two sons, their families, and his two-year old grandson Milo. He was a warm and loving person and was regarded as the heart and soul of his extended family.
Scott was an avid golfer and sports fan. Scott and Barbara enjoyed visiting their vacation home on the South Jersey shore, where he often entertained friends and relatives. He and Barbara loved to travel, going on a number of cruise vacations and visiting the islands of Hawaii many times with his brother Rick and other family.
Donations in Scott's memory can be made to the American Heart Association
. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Sunday November 29 at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ and the service can also be accessed virtually on Zoom. Becker-funeralhome.com