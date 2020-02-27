|
Scott Spezial
Washington - Scott Spezial, 60, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away at home on Wednesday. February 26, 2020 surrounded by his family and loved ones. He is predeceased by his father Ronald Spezial and his first wife Katherine Keenan Spezial. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Ring Spezial; his mother, Connie Spezial; his children, Alexandra, Michael (Abby Benchimol), Lexi Demetropoulos (Jose Lopez), Michael Demetropoulos (Lindsay); his brothers, Russ (Paul Shows), Ron (Lorie Montenigro), Cris (Gail Heller), Jeff (Jackie Spezial). He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, March 1 from 12-7PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Scott's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ, on Monday, March 2 at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com