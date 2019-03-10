|
Scott Thomas Degenaars
Houston, TX - Scott Thomas Degenaars, age 53, passed away in Houston, TX on February 18, 2019 after a long illness. Scott was born on June 8, 1965 in Ridgewood, NJ, and spent his childhood in Midland Park, NJ, growing up surrounded by a large and loving extended family with whom every holiday was joyfully celebrated. Scott was a member of Midland Park High School's 1983 graduation class. Following high school, Scott explored several lines of work before beginning a role with Transamerica Insurance, which led him to relocate to Plano and Dallas, TX, where he lived for many years until recently relocating to Houston, TX.
Scott is survived by his son, Christopher Scott Degenaars, his former wife Amy Lepore Degenaars, his parents, Patricia Benninger Browne (Steve Browne) and Thomas Degenaars (Bonnie Degenaars), brothers Dirk Degenaars (Caroline) and Mark Degenaars (Sarah), and step-siblings Mary Beth Henderson (Bob Boyle), Donna Henderson Spatidol, Michael Henderson (Sara), Sharon Henderson and Matt Henderson (Heather). In addition, Scott is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
While Scott was distanced from many in his family in recent years, his youthful spirit and appreciation of camaraderie always afforded him with the ability to make friends easily. He loved fishing throughout his life and remained a loyal New York Yankees and Giants fan. He was loved and too young to finish his life journey.
A memorial service to celebrate Scott's life will be held at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Garfield, NJ on March 15th at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to New Hope Housing via www.newhopehousing.com/donate/.